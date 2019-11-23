× Mississippi State’s bowl hopes alive after win over Abilene Christian

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Tommy Stevens had two touchdown passes and ran for another as Mississippi State defeated Abilene Christian 45-7 on Saturday.

Stevens had 165 yards passing and 88 yards rushing in the Bulldogs’ final nonconference outing of the season. Kylin Hill added 153 yards rushing and had 88 yards receiving and a touchdown for Mississippi State (5-6).

The Bulldogs rolled up 577 yards of offense and had 372 yards rushing.

Luke Anthony was 25-of-38 passing for 255 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Abilene Christian.

Mississippi State jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes thanks to a pair of Stevens’ touchdowns passes. The Bulldogs got on the board first with a 4-yard scoring run by Nick Gibson. Stevens had an 11-yard scoring toss to Deddrick Thomas and an 88-yard touchdown pass to Hill in the second quarter.

Abilene Christian’s lone touchdown of the game came on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Anthony to Tracy James in the second quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Abilene Christian: The Wildcats finished up their third season under head coach Adam Dorrell. After a 2-9 season in Dorrell’s debut season in 2017, Abilene Christian has won 11 games since the start of the 2018 season.

Mississippi State: It was the Bulldogs’ final tune-up for the Egg Bowl and there’s a lot riding on the Thanksgiving rivalry matchup. The Bulldogs need a win to gain bowl eligibility and to get a postseason invite for the 10th straight season.

UP NEXT

Ablene Christian: The Wildcats concluded their regular season Saturday at Mississippi State and finished with a 5-7 record. Abilene Christian posted a 4-5 record in the Southland Conference.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs conclude the regular season Thursday and host Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl.