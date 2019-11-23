Mississippi State’s bowl hopes alive after win over Abilene Christian

Posted 11:10 pm, November 23, 2019, by

STARKVILLE, MS - SEPTEMBER 21: Running back Kylin Hill #8 celebrates with tight ends Farrod Green #82 and Geor'quarius Spivey #11 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Davis Wade Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Tommy Stevens had two touchdown passes and ran for another as Mississippi State defeated Abilene Christian 45-7 on Saturday.
Stevens had 165 yards passing and 88 yards rushing in the Bulldogs’ final nonconference outing of the season. Kylin Hill added 153 yards rushing and had 88 yards receiving and a touchdown for Mississippi State (5-6).

The Bulldogs rolled up 577 yards of offense and had 372 yards rushing.

Luke Anthony was 25-of-38 passing for 255 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Abilene Christian.

Mississippi State jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes thanks to a pair of Stevens’ touchdowns passes. The Bulldogs got on the board first with a 4-yard scoring run by Nick Gibson. Stevens had an 11-yard scoring toss to Deddrick Thomas and an 88-yard touchdown pass to Hill in the second quarter.

Abilene Christian’s lone touchdown of the game came on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Anthony to Tracy James in the second quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY
Abilene Christian: The Wildcats finished up their third season under head coach Adam Dorrell. After a 2-9 season in Dorrell’s debut season in 2017, Abilene Christian has won 11 games since the start of the 2018 season.

Mississippi State: It was the Bulldogs’ final tune-up for the Egg Bowl and there’s a lot riding on the Thanksgiving rivalry matchup. The Bulldogs need a win to gain bowl eligibility and to get a postseason invite for the 10th straight season.

UP NEXT
Ablene Christian: The Wildcats concluded their regular season Saturday at Mississippi State and finished with a 5-7 record. Abilene Christian posted a 4-5 record in the Southland Conference.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs conclude the regular season Thursday and host Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.