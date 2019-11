MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG was nominated for a MidSouth Regional Emmy award for continuing coverage of the unrest in Frayser over the summer.

WREG’s Alex Coleman, Andrew Ellison, Peter Fleischer, Nina Harrelson, Luke Jones, Stephanie Scurlock, April Thompson, Troy Washington, Melissa Joseph, Brooke Billions and Claudia Taylor were all nominated.

Other nominees include WSOC in Charlotte and WTVF in Nashville.

For a full list of nominees, click here.