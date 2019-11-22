× Women arrested, issued 37 ordinance violations after dogs discovered living in ‘filthy’ conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Mid-South women were arrested after police say they found several animals living in filthy conditions inside their home.

On Thursday, officers and workers with Memphis Animal Services were called to the home of Donna and Rebecca Sledge. When they arrived, they were given permission to enter the home and were reportedly shocked by what they found.

Inside, they discovered six dogs crammed in small kennels with soiled newspapers, which created a “potent odor” throughout the home. One dog was lying on the floor unable to move amid “filthy conditions.”

Five of the animals were taken into M.A.S. custody. The sixth was reportedly released from his or her cage by Donna Sledge and escaped out the back door.

Both suspects were charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and issued an Environmental Court summons from M.A.S. for 37 counts of city ordinance violations.