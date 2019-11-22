Woman drives herself to hospital after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman drove herself to the hospital after being shot in North Memphis.

Police responded to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital around 8:10 p.m. A woman was shot in the 200 block of Leath, then drove herself to the ambulance bay of the hospital only about a block away.

The woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said the suspects are two 20-30-year-old black men and were last seen near North Dunlap and Third Street.

There is a heavy police presence surrounding Le Bonheur. The Volvo the woman was driving could be seen at Le Bonheur with a driver’s side window shattered by gunfire.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

