Suspects arrested after Whitehaven armed carjacking, police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects were taken into custody following an armed carjacking in Whitehaven and police chase.

The carjacking victim told police he was sitting in the Taco Bell parking lot at 3490 Elvis Presley Boulevard Thursday when two armed men approached and demanded he get out of the vehicle. He complied and the suspects took off in his 2017 Hyundai Sonata.

Several minutes later, officers located the carjacked vehicle on East Brooks Road and tried to stop the vehicle. The suspects refused to cooperate and fled northbound on I-55.

Officers pursued the vehicle down South Parkway all the way to Cummins where the suspects crashed. They jumped from the vehicle and tried to flee on foot, but were quickly taken into custody.

Both suspects were identified, but only one -Brandon Boyland- showed up in the jail log early Friday morning. That could mean the second suspect is a juvenile, the jail system hasn’t been updated yet or they have not been charged at this time.

Boyland was charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony and evading arrest.