SCS to start optional, onsite lead testing for students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools sent out a new message to parents updating their action plan when it comes to lead exposure.

In a Facebook post, the school district said it will start onsite testing at the 35 schools where lead was found in the water. Students will be bringing home a consent form after the Thanksgiving break, but said the testing is optional.

The district may also be trying to position itself in the event kids do test positive for lead exposure.

That lead was found in drinking fountains and faucets. SCS said all contaminated sources have been shut off.