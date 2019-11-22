Photo of getaway car used in deadly South Memphis shooting released by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released photos of a vehicle reportedly used during a deadly shooting in South Memphis earlier this week.

On Monday, authorities were called to Kimball Avenue after someone opened fire on a 23-year-old man killing him.

The shooter got away in a four-door white sedan.

Surveillance video from the area was able to catch the car as it sped away.

Police released the photos in the hopes that some recognizes the vehicle or remembers seeing it either at the time or since then. If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.