× Ole Miss names Keith Carter permanent athletic director

OXFORD, Miss. — The University of Mississippi has announced the hiring of Keith Carter as the new athletics director.

According to the Ole Miss Athletic Department, Carter received a “unanimous recommendation” from those on the search committee.

Chancellor Glenn Boyce released a statement on Friday saying Carter is the right man for the job.

“This search was committed to finding the right leader who possesses the integrity and character needed to lead Ole Miss Athletics, a strong and proven record of success and excellent management and interpersonal skills. We were looking for someone who wants to be at Ole Miss, and who believes all of our programs can compete and win at every level. Keith Carter is absolutely the best person to lead Ole Miss Athletics to a new era of success.” Carter was a four-year starter for the Ole Miss basketball team, and he helped lead the program to Southeastern Conference Western Division titles in 1997 and 1998. Carter started working in the school’s athletic department in 2009 and was one of its main fundraisers. He served as the deputy athletic director for development and resource acquisition before being named interim athletic director after the departure of Ross Bjork to Texas A&M back in May.

In October, Boyce announced that the university had launched its search for a permanent replacement.

The search committee included Mike Glenn, former Ole Miss and major league baseball player David Dellucci, former Ole Miss women’s basketball player and assistant coach Peggie Gillom-Granderson, former Ole Miss football players Jesse Mitchell, David Morris and Wesley Walls and Ole Miss law professor Ron Rychlak.