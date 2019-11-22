MPD graduates 42 new officers in push to beef up ranks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 5 and a half months, 42 men and women crossed the stage and prepared to hit the streets as Memphis Police officers.

It's a sign of progression for department that's been trying to increase its fleet of officers.

“As we get more boots on the ground, that’s always a positive thing," MPD spokesperson Louis Brownlee said. "There’s more officers to answer calls, more officers out there to serve the public.”

There is no time to waste, as many of the newly graduated officers will begin patrolling right away.

"Graduate on Thursday, get your marching orders on Friday," Brownlee said.

Brownlee, who has served with the department for 15 years, told WREG with the recent graduates, the Memphis manpower now stands at 2,095. He said there’s a never-ending effort to bring on even more.

"This is one of the reasons why director (Michael) Rallings is big on getting the residency, that way we can have a larger pool of people that can apply to become Memphis Police officers," Brownlee said.

Brownlee said this really is a unique line of work. One day you’re saving lives, and the other days you’re changing lives.

"I’m able to enact change in my community," Brownlee said.

That community has 42 more officers well-equipped to serve and protect