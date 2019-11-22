Mississippi selling scratch-off lottery tickets beginning Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In only a few days, Mississippians won't have to travel very far to enjoy scratch-off lottery games.

It's been a long time in the works, but starting Monday, people in the Magnolia State will get to buy lottery tickets locally.

"I usually go right across the state line into Memphis to buy them," Mississippi resident Tiffany Allison said.

Mississippi was one of six states without a lottery, but lawmakers met in 2018 and authorized the games of chance to help generate money for highways.

It's also generating excitement.

"They have been waiting so long for us to have it here, so they don't have to go over to Memphis," said Rebecca Cooley, manager of a Southaven store that will sell scratch-off tickets beginning Monday.

She told WREG there is so much anticipation surrounding the launch that she will open the doors to her corner store early.

"The lottery goes live at 5," Cooley said. "I normally open at 5:30, but I'm going to be prepared for my customers."