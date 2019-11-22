Memphis School of Excellence student expelled after threat found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students at the Memphis School of Excellence are on high alert after threats to shoot up the school were found written on a bathroom wall.

School officials said the situation has been handled, and the student responsible for the threats has been expelled, but some parents are still worried.

Principal Alise Pruitt said in the 10 years of the school’s existence, her administration has never encountered a dangerous threat like this.

“They have metal detectors up now, and they’re having people not just with the metal detectors, but they actually have the wands, too — the metal wands,” school volunteer Audice Baker said.

In a letter sent to parents, school officials said threatening graffiti was found on a wall of one of the bathrooms.

Principal Pruitt said as soon as the school administration was notified of the threats, Memphis Police and Homeland Security were contacted.