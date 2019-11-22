Le Bonheur employee drives herself to hospital after shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Le Bonheur Children's Hospital employee drove herself to Le Bonheur after being shot near the hospital.

Police said the woman was shot in the 200 block of Leath around 8 p.m. Friday, then drove herself to the ambulance bay of the hospital only about a block away.

After being stabilized by Le Bonheur staff, the woman was then taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said the suspects are two 20-30-year-old black men and were last seen near South Dunlap and Union Avenue. Police said information indicated the suspects tried to carjack the Le Bonheur employee before the shooting.

There was a heavy police presence surrounding Le Bonheur following the shooting. The Volvo the woman was driving could be seen at Le Bonheur with a driver's side window shattered by gunfire.

A representative with Le Bonheur later confirmed the woman is an employee at the hospital.

WREG spoke with a woman Friday night who was detained by MPD near Union and Pauline.

She said she was arrested at gunpoint after leaving Le Bonheur with her children in her car, and police told her the car she was driving was similar to the description of the suspect vehicle.

No arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing MPD investigation.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.