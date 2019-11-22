Houston knocks off Whitehaven as Week 3 of the playoffs provides fireworks

Posted 11:26 pm, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:29PM, November 22, 2019
Memphis, Tenn. -- On a night when Lincoln Pare becomes the school's all-time leading rusher, it was Houston's defense and passing game that led the Mustangs to a huge Class 6A Quarterfinal win over Whitehaven.

Houston's 27-6 win provides a little payback for the Mustangs, who saw their season come to an end at the hand of the Tigers a year ago.

Covington inches closer to a third straight trip to the 3A Title game, shutting out Wooddale 27-0.

Heartbreak for Fairley.  Te Bulldogs go toe to toe with unbeaten Trenton Peabody only to come up one point short, 29-28.

MUS only lose twice this year but both times to Montgomery Bell Academy as the Big Red end the Owls season.

Thanks to a big night from Jaylen Greenwood, ECS wins its ninth game in a row and punches a ticket to the Division II Class AA state championship game, knocking off Lausanne 45-24.

In Mississippi, Olive Branch and Lake Cormorant both come up short while over the bridge in West Memphis, the Blue Devils open the playoffs with a 33-28 win over Lake Hamilton.

 

