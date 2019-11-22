× Father beaten, carjacked, robbed of children’s Christmas gifts at Mississippi car wash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A father was beaten and robbed of his children’s Christmas gifts just a month before the holidays while meeting a woman at a Marshall County car wash.

The victim, who didn’t want to be identified, said he agreed to meet the woman around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the car wash on Highway 309 near Goodman Road.

“I done seen her, like, in the clubs and stuff like that,” he said.

He was sitting in his car with her when three armed men appeared.

“She wasn’t in the car for, like, about three or four minutes, then that’s when the guys came, and I think she unlocked my door, and that was when all the guys came and took me out the car,” the victim said.

The victim estimates the suspects beat him with pistols for four or five minutes.

“I got six stitches right here beside my eye,” he said.

They then ordered him to take off his clothes.

“Everything except my boxers, my underclothes,” he said.

They took his phone, his wallet and his 2007 red Infiniti, which he’d just purchased the week before. In the trunk were two hover boards — Christmas gifts for his children.

“That broke my heart. It broke my heart real bad,” he said.

While this was happening, he said the woman he came to meet drove off. The victim believes she set him up.

“We have spoken to that lady that was there,” said Kelly McMillen with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

But investigators said the woman denied knowing the suspects.

They’re desperate to catch the suspects because they believe one isn’t new to crime. Three months ago, a clerk was robbed at the BP gas station that shares a parking lot with the car wash.

“The tip that we received advised us that one of those individuals involved in this incident was possibly involved in the armed robbery that took place at that store a couple of months back,” McMillen said.

McMillen said they’ve received information that the victim’s car may be in the East Memphis area, but they haven’t located it yet.