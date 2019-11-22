× Construction to block Overton Park entrance temporarily

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A major entrance to the Memphis Zoo and Overton Park will be closed for two days in December as contractors install a crosswalk and other items.

Prentice Place and Morrie Moss Lane, which connect McLean with zoo parking lots, will be blocked between 8 a.m. Dec. 2 and 8 a.m. Dec. 4, the city says.

A contractor is installing a crosswalk, communication equipment and irrigation infrastructure.

Signs will alert drivers of a detour route.