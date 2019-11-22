Construction to block Overton Park entrance temporarily

Posted 1:17 pm, November 22, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A major entrance to the Memphis Zoo and Overton Park will be closed for two days in December as contractors install a crosswalk and other items.

Prentice Place and Morrie Moss Lane, which connect McLean with zoo parking lots, will be blocked between 8 a.m. Dec. 2 and 8 a.m. Dec. 4, the city says.

A contractor is installing a crosswalk, communication equipment and irrigation infrastructure.

Signs will alert drivers of a detour route.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.