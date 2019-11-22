California Church’s Chicken shooting suspect captured in Memphis

Posted 7:03 pm, November 22, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:08PM, November 22, 2019

San Diego Police officers seal off the area around the Church's Chicken eatery in San Diego, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Authorities say a shooting happened Wednesday evening at a Church's Chicken in the Otay Mesa area. San Diego Police Officer John Buttle tells KNSD-TV the suspected gunman had been in the restaurant earlier in the day, when he tried to pay with a counterfeit bill. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have captured a man in North Memphis who was wanted for a fatal shooting earlier this month at a Church’s Chicken in San Diego.

Albert Lee Blake, 49, is alleged to have shot three employees, killing one, at the Southern California fast food restaurant.

Albert Lee Blake, 49

A warrant was issued for Blake’s arrest, and the United States Marshals got involved in the case Nov. 14. A local task force found Blake on Friday in a house in the 2300 block of Hubbard Avenue.

Blake was taken into custody without incident. He is awaiting extradition from Shelby County to San Diego.

Coincidentally, the North Memphis house where Blake was captured is about a block away from a Church’s Chicken.

The San Diego shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at a Church’s Chicken in the Otay Mesa area, officials said.

Blake, the suspected gunman, had been in the restaurant earlier, when he tried to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle told KNSD-TV. He came back minutes later and opened fire on employees behind the counter, Buttle said.

One victim died at a hospital. Two others were hospitalized in unknown condition.

Google Map for coordinates 35.173999 by -89.980477.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.