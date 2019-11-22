× California Church’s Chicken shooting suspect captured in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have captured a man in North Memphis who was wanted for a fatal shooting earlier this month at a Church’s Chicken in San Diego.

Albert Lee Blake, 49, is alleged to have shot three employees, killing one, at the Southern California fast food restaurant.

A warrant was issued for Blake’s arrest, and the United States Marshals got involved in the case Nov. 14. A local task force found Blake on Friday in a house in the 2300 block of Hubbard Avenue.

Blake was taken into custody without incident. He is awaiting extradition from Shelby County to San Diego.

Coincidentally, the North Memphis house where Blake was captured is about a block away from a Church’s Chicken.

The San Diego shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at a Church’s Chicken in the Otay Mesa area, officials said.

Blake, the suspected gunman, had been in the restaurant earlier, when he tried to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle told KNSD-TV. He came back minutes later and opened fire on employees behind the counter, Buttle said.

One victim died at a hospital. Two others were hospitalized in unknown condition.