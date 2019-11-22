Bright Spot: Singer with alopecia works to inspire others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "It`s just tears of joy. I`m just grateful because I know there are a lot of people that have this and that they`re not this confident."

Mariah Stokes learned early on that beauty begins within.

"Being bald is kind of... in a world where hair is like this big thing, is kind of challenging because you will get people that just walk up to you and say, 'Do you have cancer? How is chemo?'"

As a little girl life started as an emotional rollercoaster.

"When she was two it all came out literally overnight," explained Sandra Stokes. "We woke up the next morning, there was bald patches and within a week it was smooth as my hands. When she was four all of it grew back. And when she was seven it all came back again."

But soon after, that ride became a testimony that found confidence along the way.

"Be yourself. However God made you, that`s beautiful."

Mariah was diagnosed with alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder that can cause permanent hair loss.

Aside from Mariah and her family's consistent belief in God's plan, it's music that sparked her love for telling her own story.

Growing up with a father in a band and a mic at her fingertips, it's no surprise that Mariah developed a passion for songwriting.

"People aren`t use to things that look different in a world where everything is so, the same."

She's tried the wigs. She's tried things that just didn't fit her, but the only thing that's worked is being unapologetically herself.

With that in mind, Mariah started writing and singing.

She's hoping to inspire those to go after whatever they desire despite what anyone else says.