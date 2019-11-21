Whitehaven grocery store goes up in flames overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local grocery store went up in flames overnight sending fire fighters scrambling to save businesses nearby.

It happened at a store on Winchester near Winbrook Drive in the Whitehaven neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities told WREG the store was already closed when they arrived to find flames visible from the outside.

The store is located in a strip mall next to other businesses.

“Our crews were able to confine it to one business,” said Lt. Wayne Cooke with the Memphis Fire Department. “They covered exposures and checked for extensions on your adjacent buildings but were able to keep it to one business.”

The front of the store was badly damaged, but we still don’t know if the building was a total loss.

Investigators don’t have a cause at this time.