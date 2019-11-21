× Tiptonville correctional officers indicted on federal charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two former correctional officers at a West Tennessee prison facility were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges they covered up a security camera and beat a prisoner in his cell.

Jonathan York and Tony Thomas, who worked at Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, Tennessee, are charged with federal civil rights, conspiracy and obstruction offenses.

The indictment alleges that on Feb. 1, York and other officers entered a cell in the prison, where York ordered a fellow officer to cover the camera while he repeatedly punched a prisoner.

York then allegedly directed another officer to hit the prisoner, as well as a third officer.

The indictment alleges that Corporal Tommy Morris violated the prisoner’s civil rights when when he failed to stop the officers. He and York are charged with conspiring to cover it up.

The defendants face statutory maximum sentences of 10 years for the civil rights count, five years for the conspiracy charge and 20 years for each obstruction count.

Prosecutors say four other officers have already pleaded guilty in the case.