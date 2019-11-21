Tigers ready to pick up the slack with Wiseman benched

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now that the NCAA has handed down its ruling, the Tigers, barring a change on appeal, will be without James Wiseman for ten more games.

That's almost two months. That's 20 points and 11 boards a game...now gone.

So who picks up the slack?

If Wednesday night's game is any indication, it'll be D.J. Jeffries and Precious Achiuwa doing most of the heavy lifting. In the win over Little Rock, those two combined for 31 points with Achiuwa pulling down 12 rebounds.

The tigers will need more of the same, moving forward...W.W.

Without Wiseman.

"In his absence, we're going to have to make it up. Myself, DJ, Lance, Isaiah Maurice, the biggest dudes on the team, we're going to have to make up for that," said Achiuwa. "We're going to have to hold it down until James comes back."

"Guys gotta grow up. That energy that James bought offensively and defensively is not going to be there," said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. "It allows other guys to be able to step up so it's going to be huge for us to get the game plan out there with the energy. Do it collectively as a group and just depend on each other the entire game and be confident that we can go out there and get it done."