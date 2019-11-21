× Thefts and robberies up as criminals prepare for holiday shopping season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Only a week from Thanksgiving and the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season, crime is on the rise this time of year.

WREG found thefts and robberies are up across the city of Memphis compared to last year, and it’s only a week away from the holidays.

“The second you let your guard down is when something bad is going to happen,” said Steven Gray, a holiday shopper at Wolfchase Galleria. “I hate to say it, but that’s the world we live in.”

Just how businesses are preparing for the holiday season, criminals are doing the same.

“Criminals, they’re not stupid,” Gray said. “They’re smart people.”

Memphis Police have responded to multiple thefts recently, and they have posted video of many of those incidents, asking the public to help find the suspect.

One post shows surveillance footage of a man robbing the Gamestop on Park Avenue at gunpoint Monday. The man walks into the store waving a gun and demanding money, and he left with cash.

Another post shows man walking into a Dollar General on S. Third Street with a gun also demanding money before running away.