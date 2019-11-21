× Police report offers new details in deadly Horn Lake shooting

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Horn Lake police records identify the man they say he shot his wife before a standoff outside his home Tuesday.

Joel Avery was shot and killed by officers after police say he shot his wife in their home on Winterwood Drive, according to a report.

Officers responded to the home after a child called 911 at 7:45 a.m. saying “daddy shot mom.” Three children in the house were unhurt.

The woman who was shot was taken to a hospital in critical condition. As of Thursday, her condition was upgraded to fair.

Police say Avery came out of the house armed with a handgun and a standoff continued for some time, with officers asking him to drop his weapon. At one point, according to the police report, Avery asked officers if they would shoot him if he pointed his gun at them.

He was shot by police and pronounced dead on the scene. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case.