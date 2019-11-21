× Man shot in Hickory Hill, no known suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in Hickory Hill and taken to the hospital Thursday evening, and police do not know who the suspect is.

Memphis Police said around 7 p.m. that they were at the scene of the shooting in the 6200 block of Knight Arnold Road.

One man was shot, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police do not have any suspect information.

WREG is on the scene, and this is an ongoing police investigation.