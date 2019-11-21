× Man accused of stealing $1,100 worth of shirts from Southaven store

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Authorities in Southaven released a photo of a man they say stole more than $1,000 in Ralph Lauren shirts.

According to the Southaven Police Department, the shoplifting incident happened November 19 at the store located at 5205 Airways Boulevard just after 5 p.m.

The suspect allegedly grabbed 20 Polo shirts and fled the scene. The merchandise totaled approximately $1,100.

If you recognize him, call Southaven police at (662) 393-0228.