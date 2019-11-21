WATCH NOW: Fiona Hill, David Holmes testify at impeachment hearing

Man accused of stealing $1,100 worth of shirts from Southaven store

Posted 10:26 am, November 21, 2019, by

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Authorities in Southaven released a photo of a man they say stole more than $1,000 in Ralph Lauren shirts.

According to the Southaven Police Department, the shoplifting incident happened November 19 at the store located at 5205 Airways Boulevard just after 5 p.m.

The suspect allegedly grabbed 20 Polo shirts and fled the scene. The merchandise totaled approximately $1,100.

If you recognize him, call Southaven police at (662) 393-0228.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.