× Local activist arrested, charged with illegally voting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local activist associated with the Black Lives Matter movement was arrested Wednesday after she was indicted on several counts related to election fraud.

Pamela Moses faces 12 counts of illegal registration or voting, one count of falsifying an election document and perjury. Jail records show bond set at $10,000.

According to an indictment returned by a grand jury earlier this month, Moses voted in several elections dating back to 2016 knowing that she was a convicted felon and disqualified from voting. The indictment also alleges she made a false entry on her voter registration information on Sept. 3 this year.

Moses was convicted in 2015 on charges of stalking and harassing a general sessions court judge.

She also won a defamation judgement this year against former county commissioner Terry Roland, who had compared Black Lives Matter to a terrorist organization and said Moses should be watched by Homeland Security.