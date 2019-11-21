× Graceland lights up for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The night wasn’t exactly starry and was far from silent. Yet it still felt like Christmas for everyone who came to Graceland on a wet November night.

“It just makes Christmas seem like Christmas. It starts our holiday off,” said Sherry McClelland.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, with the flip of a candy cane switch, the Christmas lights on Graceland lit up, continuing an annual tradition.

On the Graceland grounds are decorations, including a nativity scene display, once owned by Elvis Presley himself.

“It was fantastic,” one attendee said.

“I work across the street and I’ve never been over here,” said Sharon Hall, who was visiting Graceland for the first time.

“This was my first time to come since I was a teenager,” said Kay Stewart, who hasn’t attended the annual lighting ceremony in years.

This year’s event brought some new experiences.

There was a performance by country musician Chase Bryant and the world premiere of the Hallmark Channel movie filmed in Memphis this summer, “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays.”

“We are going this year. We got our tickets and everything, so we’re excited,” McClelland said.

Several cast members from the movie were also on hand.