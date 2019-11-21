× Forrest City man charged with murder in deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Forrest City, Arkansas have a suspect in custody Thursday after a man was killed in a shooting.

Police say they were called Tuesday evening to a report of a shooting near Oakland and Wilson.

They found James Mullins, 54, suffering from a gunshot wound. Mullins was taken to Regional One in Memphis but later died.

Investigators say they traced the crime to Kinslow Young, 46. They obtained a warrant and found Young staying at the Luxury Inn, where he was taken into custody Wednesday.

Young is at the St. Francis County Jail on $1 million bond, charged with first-degree murder and a weapons charge.