Forrest City man charged with murder in deadly shooting

Posted 11:03 am, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:15AM, November 21, 2019

Kinslow Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Forrest City, Arkansas have a suspect in custody Thursday after a man was killed in a shooting.

Police say they were called Tuesday evening to a report of a shooting near Oakland and Wilson.

They found James Mullins, 54, suffering from a gunshot wound. Mullins was taken to Regional One in Memphis but later died.

Investigators say they traced the crime to Kinslow Young, 46. They obtained a warrant and found Young staying at the Luxury Inn, where he was taken into custody Wednesday.

Young is at the St. Francis County Jail on $1 million bond, charged with first-degree murder and a weapons charge.

