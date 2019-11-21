× Deputies: Husband arrested after bloodied woman found face down on I-40

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — An Arlington man was arrested after police say he assaulted a woman who was later found lying on Interstate 40 with a severe head wound.

According to the police report, deputies responded to the westbound lanes of I-40 near mile marker 23 overnight only to find a woman face down on the ground outside a vehicle. Blood appeared to be coming from her head and she was continuously screaming “help me.”

First responders rushed her to the hospital where she was treated for a skull fracture and a puncture wound to her head.

Deputies made a welfare check of the victim’s home and discovered that the garage door and the door leading into the home were both open. Inside, they found bloody clothes and rags in the laundry room as well as evidence of a disturbance in the kitchen.

Around the same time, responding officers located the woman’s husband, Franklin Burleson, walking down the street outside their home. They said he appeared disheveled, had blood on his hands, was dirty and his sweatshirt was torn.

Burleson was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

It’s unclear what caused the violence.