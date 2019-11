× Armed, dangerous suspect wanted by Tunica County authorities

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — Tunica County authorities issued a community alert for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, Santrell Anderson is wanted for armed robbery. They didn’t release any specific details on the crime, but said they believe Anderson is armed with several weapons.

They said he’s known to frequent Coahoma and Quitman counties.

If you know where he is, call (662) 910-0400.