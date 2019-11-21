× Antonio Brown countersues rape accuser

NEW YORK — Antonio Brown has filed a lawsuit against the Memphis woman who accused him of rape and sexual assault.

According to CNN, the former Patriots wide receiver accused his former personal trainer Britney Taylor of defamation, defamation per se and tortious interference with his business relationships after she filed her own lawsuit in September.

At the time she claimed Brown sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions between 2017 and 2018, ESPN reported.

After filing her lawsuit, Taylor gave Brown 45 days to respond.

In that response, Brown’s attorney said he and Taylor previously had a consensual personal relationship that began in 2018. During that time, Taylor allegedly asked Brown for a $1.65 million investment into her business after he signed a deal worth $72 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He denied all of Taylor’s accusations and demanded a trial by jury.