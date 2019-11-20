× Two people injured in separate overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were rushed to the hospital overnight after being involved in separate shooting incidents.

The first happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Save and Go in the 2300 block of Park Avenue.

Less than two hours later, first responders were called to the 3100 block of Faxon.

In both cases, authorities told WREG that the victims were rushed to the Regional Medical Center for treatment, but it appears both will be okay.

Authorities did not release any suspect information.

If you know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.