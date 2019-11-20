Southaven to build pedestrian bridge across Getwell Road

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The City of Southaven will soon begin construction on a new pedestrian bridge over Getwell Road.

In a new release, Mayor Darren Muselwhite said that traffic safety and congestion along Getwell Road is a major concern for the city, and will continue to be one as developments like Silo Square continue to be built in the area.

Under the current vision, the city sees this area developing into an entertainment district with Snowden Grove Park and the BankPlus Amphitheater on the east side and Silo Square and other developments on the west. To connect the two, the city proposes building a pedestrian bridge across Getwell Road at May Boulevard.

Mayor Musselwhite said this will be a win-win for the city of Southaven.

“All of this improves the economic demand of our city resulting in economic growth and benefits that will pay dividends to all of our citizens for many years in the future. More specifically, we envision this bridge to become iconic along with Snowden Grove Park and become a great marketing tool to increase tourism draw, and again, the resulting economic benefits that follow.”

The city said it’s currently still in the design phase of the project, but released several photos of what their envisioning online. The pre-construction estimate ranges from $1.2 million to $1.6 million.

Construction has been scheduled to begin in 2020.