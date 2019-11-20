× Police: Man sustains first-degree burns after sister throws grease on him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Mid-South woman was arrested after police say she threw hot grease onto a sibling before trying to stab him with a knife.

It happened Monday, November 18, in the 1800 block of Kelner Circle.

The man told police that the siblings were involved in an argument, but that it turned physical when Evelyn Pinson grabbed a frying pan and threw hot grease on him. She then allegedly grabbed a knife and swung it at him, but missed.

The grease left the victim with first-degree burns, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment while his sister was taken to jail.

She was charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence.