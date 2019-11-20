Pass It On: Helping a golfer in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Galloway Golf Course is a Memphis landmark. Great course, affordable green fees and one of the best B.L.T. sandwiches in town. But one of their part-time workers named Tommy Tidwell has been struggling with sickness.

"He's working today but he's not really... I don't think he's going to be able to work once he gets some additional treatments," explains our playmaker Pete Pauciello.

"What's he dealing with?"

"Cancer."

That, plus some other issues. It's time to Pass It On.

Once they locate Tommy it's time to tell him the good news.

"I called Tim. We know you're going through some rough times and we're here to help you."

Pete counts out the cash: $300 from WREG and $300 from an anonymous donor.

But wait, there's more!

"And we've got $300 from the guys at the golf course."

Tommy is stunned and thankful.

"I'm dealing with stage 3 lung cancer right now and I just got through with six weeks of treatment."

"By the end of the six weeks, the lady that I have for a doctor said 'we're giving you all the radiation we got.'"

No radiation today. Just an act of kindness from Pass It On and friends who care.