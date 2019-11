× One person dead, second detained after Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed and another person detained following a shooting in Hickory Hill overnight.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Wild Rye Lane.

First responders said when they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died from his injury.

One person was detained, police said.