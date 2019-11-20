× John Ford, barred from public office, files to run in court clerk race

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Prominent former Memphis politician John Ford has filed to run for Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk, but his name may not appear on the ballot because of a big problem.

Ford’s full citizenship rights in Tennessee were stripped after a 2007 bribery conviction. Although his voting rights were restored in 2016, his right to run for office was not.

That means he can’t seek or hold public office, although he filed anyway on Tuesday.

The Shelby County Election Commission says that in all likelihood, Ford’s name still won’t appear on the ballot because of the voting rights issue.

He’d have to get a court to restore his rights and he only has until Dec. 12 to do so.

WREG has emailed Ford and we are waiting to hear back.

Ford, a former Tennessee state senator, Memphis city councilman and a member of a well-known family of Democratic politicians in Memphis, previously served as General Sessions Court Clerk from 1992 to 1996.

Ford was convicted of accepting a bribe in 2007 as part of the Operation Tennessee Waltz sting. He served 52 months in prison before his release in 2012.