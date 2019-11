× Get on Santa’s texting list today!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We all know that we can track Santa, but did you know you can text him too?

That’s right! This Christmas, Santa, Mrs. Claus and all of the elves want to keep you up to date on all the holiday happenings up at the North Pole as they prepare for the big night.

The text messages are free and will start on December 1.

