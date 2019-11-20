Does It Work? We test the Paw Perfect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Looking for a fast, easy and safe way to trim your pet's nails at home? The Paw Perfect claims to gently file away long sharp nails, but does it work?

Abigail Hood, part owner of the Doghouse Memphis, knows the importance of keeping your pet's nails trimmed.

"They can get longer and longer and start to curl. And they can start to curl into the paw bed," she said.

And when it comes to clipping pets nails at home, owners get nervous.

"Nails can be dark brown or black even. So, you really can't see the quick. And if you hit that, its basically like a vein. It just keeps bleeding," Hood said.

Hopefully the Paw Perfect can make it easier. It's a battery powered nail filer that comes with three replacement rollers and has a safety guard with three custom size openings for small, medium and large breeds.

It has a high and low speed setting.

Abigail brought in Otis, a three-year-old schnauzer terrier mix with his owner, Phillip Dean, right by his side.

Once Otis was acclimated with the new sounding tool, Abigail went to work on his right paw using the medium size opening.

"You can already tell the length. And it does make it look pretty smooth as well. No jagged edges," she said.

And Otis didn't seem to mind that much. We did have to take a break between paws, though.

"It definitely made them shorter and more smooth than it would be if you just normally cut the nails with clippers."

Paw Perfect, you passed the Does it Work test.