LIVE: Curtis Watson to appear in court for probable cause hearing

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — Several months after escaping from the state penitentiary and killing a prison administrator, Curtis Watson will appear in court for a probable cause hearing.

WREG’s Peter Fleischer was told that Watson will appear at Wednesday’s hearing and a witness will take the stand to establish probable cause that he is guilty of the crimes he has been accused of.

He has also been found competent to stand trial in the murder of Debra Johnson. Watson was accused of sexually assaulting and then murdering her before taking off on a tractor. Her body was found in her home 30 minutes after prison staff realized the inmate has escaped.

According to the judge, the charge of felony escape carries a penalty of 1-6 years; especially aggravated burglary, 8-30 years; aggravated sexual battery, 8-30 years; and first degree murder could carry the death penalty, life in prison without parole or life in prison with parole.