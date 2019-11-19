× Southaven police charge woman, boyfriend with murder in child’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Southaven, Mississippi have charged a mother and her boyfriend with capital murder in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child at a Southaven motel.

Kentavia Chapman, 18, and Pierre Jarrell, 37, both of Memphis, were charged and taken into the DeSoto County Jail on Tuesday.

On Sept. 25, Southaven Police began investigating the suspicious death of a 13-month-old child at the Southern Inn & Suites on Hamilton Road.

After an investigation, Chapman and Jarrell both were charged with felony child abuse. Jarrell was also charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Police have not identified the drug.

Police were awaiting a completed toxicology report on the child from the Mississippi Forensic Laboratory. On Tuesday, they received those results, leading to the capital murder charges.