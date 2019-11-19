Person hit by vehicle, killed in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was hit by a vehicle and killed Tuesday night in South Memphis.

Memphis Police said around 9:50 p.m. that they were on the scene at S. Third Street and E. McLemore Avenue, where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. They did not release the identity of the driver or the pedestrian who was killed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

