WATCH NOW: Live Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman first to testify Tuesday

Official: Tennessee vouchers are federally taxable income

Posted 6:30 am, November 19, 2019, by

FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP/GettyImages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s education commissioner says the state’s new school vouchers for private education will be considered federally taxable income for parents.

After confirming the requirement to lawmakers Monday, Commissioner Penny Schwinn told reporters the attorney general’s office helped make the determination.

Schwinn said officials will have to examine the taxable income of families, given income limits to receive vouchers worth up to $7,300 annually.

Participating families cannot exceed twice the federal income eligibility for free school lunch.

The pro-voucher Tennessee Federation for Children disputes the tax interpretation.

The law says the vouchers “do not constitute income of a parent of a participating student” under Tennessee law. That doesn’t affect federal taxes.

Gov. Bill Lee’s administration hopes to begin the program next year. It’s limited to Shelby and Davidson counties.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.