Memphis mom says she and two kids chased by armed man on Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Sunday morning trip to the grocery ended in a terrifying wreck after a Memphis mom says she and her two kids were chased at gunpoint by a man wearing a mask.

“I can’t believe this is real," said the woman, who didn't want to be identified. "It feels like a movie. I hear this on the news. I never thought this would happen to me or my family and with my kids in the car.”

She says she and her children, age 2 and 4, were headed to the Kroger on Poplar and Cleveland when another driver in a black, two-door Nissan tried to stop them.

"He’s got a hospital mask and he’s doing something like this, and we’re wondering is our tire low, what’s going on?” she said.

She didn't think much of it at first, but the encounter took a dangerous turn.

"We keep on going and look back over, and the windows are rolled down and we see a gun pointed right at us. We’ve got the kids in the back seat freaking out.”

She told police as they began to speed off, the man pursued them with a gun aimed at the car.

"I was so scared," she said. "The first thing I thought is, if he shoots, is one of my kids going to get hit.”

The chase continued until they lost control of their SUV. They hit the concrete sign and rail of a building in the 110 block of Poplar, losing the other driver in the process.

The family escaped with minor injuries, but now the mother of two and full-time student is without transportation to work.

"I feel like in a matter of minutes, I lost everything, everything that I've been working towards,” she said.

She doesn't know who pursued her or why, but says she'll always be on alert now, and encourages everyone to do the same.

The alleged gunman was last seen heading west on Poplar. Contact police if you have any information that can help them identify a suspect.

The woman has a gofundme account set up to help with expenses.