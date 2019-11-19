× Memphis installing cameras at 15 school zones in city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you speed through a school zone in Memphis, you could be caught on camera and face a fine.

The city of Memphis announced Tuesday that contractor Conduent will install 15 cameras near school zones to catch speeding drivers. The locations were selected based on accident history and driver speed.

The cameras will turn on 30 minutes before school starts and 15 minutes after it begins. Then, they’ll turn on 15 minutes prior to school closing time and turn off 30 minutes after.

Violators will be fined $50, with a $45 late payment fee.

A list of camera locations is below.