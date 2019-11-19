Hardaway hopes to keep playing Tennessee after current series runs out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With Ole Miss on Saturday and N.C. State at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn coming up on Thanksgiving Day, there's no doubt that the non conference game most Tiger fans are looking forward to is the roadie to Rocky Top when the U of M takes on Tennessee on December 14th.

But if Rick Barnes has his way, next year's game in Nashville, the last in a three game series, might be the last one for awhile.

Barnes said as much on Monday.

Things did get a bit heated between the two coaches last year but as far as Penny Hardaway is concerned, this is a game, a rivalry, that needs to keep playing.

"I think it'd be good for the state, for sure," said Hardaway. "Obviously what happened last year kind of put a spoiler on it for a minute but I'm way past that right now because, I think, the state is so competitive that I think it should carry on."

"Tennessee is definitely a game I'm looking forward to. I hope the rivalry keeps going at the pace it's going now," said Tigers forward D.J. Jeffries.