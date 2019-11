Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders were called to a Raleigh apartment complex overnight after receiving reports of a fire.

It happened around 5 a.m. at the Jennifer Meadows Apartments in the 4800 block of Kicker Cove.

WREG's Jerrita Patterson was told an air conditioning unit caught fire due to an electrical issue. Six apartments were impacted and four families - seven adults and 10 children- were forced from their homes.

No one was hurt.