Doobie Brothers unite with Michael McDonald for tour

Posted 9:30 am, November 19, 2019, by

The Doobie Brothers stand on the stage at The Doobie Brothers at Ryman Auditorium, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees The Doobie Brothers are joining with singer and songwriter Michael McDonald for a 50th anniversary tour next year.

McDonald, who sang with the band starting in 1975 before starting his own solo career, surprised fans at The Doobie Brothers concert with a performance of “Takin’ it to the Streets” on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Ryman Auditorium.

Formed in Northern California, the group featured harmonies backed by the finger-picking style of guitarist Patrick Simmons paired with the R&B guitar playing by Tom Johnston, singing lead. They had hits with “Listen to the Music,” “Long Train Runnin’” and “China Grove.”

They earned two Grammys with McDonald for “What a Fool Believes” and “Minute By Minute.” The tour will begin June 9 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

