Triple murder in Whitehaven apartments unsolved a year later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were murdered in a Whitehaven apartment complex one year ago, but their killer is still on the run.

Last November, 21-year-old Kevin McNeil and two other men — 38-year-old Mujahad Muhammed and 21-year-old Mohamed Kane — were all found murdered in the Bent Tree apartments near the airport.

Now McNeil's father, Evin Smith, is on a mission to find out what happened to his son.

Smith says his son didn't live in the apartment complex. He was only visiting and possibly got caught in the middle of a situation that didn't involve him.

Memphis police reviewed surveillance tapes and questioned several people, but no one has ever been charged.

Smith admits his son wasn't perfect, but says he didn't have any enemies and had a bright future.

In fact he was scheduled to start a new job the same day his body was found.

If you know who killed Kevin McNeil, Mujahad Muhammed and Mohamed Kane, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.