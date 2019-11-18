× Sports complex planned for Binghampton neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Developers want to turn an empty lot at Broad and Carpenter in Binghampton into a multi-use sports complex.

Pastor Keith Norman at First Baptist Church Broad said the church’s community development corporation is funding the $600,000 complex, which includes a lighted football field, running track, playground, and covered picnic area.

“Many of the kids who are members of this church say, ‘Pastor, we don’t have anywhere to play,'” Norman said.

The project has a simple mission: Give young people something fun and positive to do so they’re less likely to get intro trouble.

“We see where the social and emotional development and wellness of children is enhanced when they have organized sports and organized play,” Norman said. “Sports teaches you there will be a winner and a loser. It teaches you how to lose in some ways … You won’t always come out on top but you don’t have to fight. You don’t have to take things in your hands through violence.”

It’s a positive message for impressionable minds, and it’s all part of Norman’s plan to fight crime by stopping kids and teens from growing into it.

The complex is set to open in the summer. The football field will be named after Memphis native and NFL Hall of Fame player Claude Humphrey.

Neighborhood residents say they’re excited.

“I grew up in this neighborhood,” Kendra Moore said, “and there was no such place like this in the Binghampton community.”