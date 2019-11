× One dead, another injured in Med District shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed and another hurt in a shooting Monday evening in the Medical District.

Police say the shooting happened at 865 Martin Luther King, which is an apartment building near Dunlap Street.

Two people were shot, including one man who was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. There was no condition available on the second victim.

One person was detained by police.